Indore: PMTA Demands Benefit Of 7th Pay Commission, Others With PS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Progressive Medical Teachers Association (PMTA), Madhya Pradesh, met with Sandeep Yadav, principal secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, to address several long-standing concerns of medical teachers in the state, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the PMTA raised multiple key issues, including the demand for full benefits of the 7th Pay Commission, retroactive to January 1, 2016, with Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) incorporated into the basic pay structure.

They also pressed for an increase in the leave encashment limit to 300 days and called for payment of graduation benefits through the grant-in-aid scheme for autonomous bodies.

Another major demand was the implementation of a time scale or selection pay scale system, similar to DACP, across all medical colleges, as well as promotion of Assistant Professors to the Associate Professors' pay scale after eight years of service under the 7th Pay Commission.

The delegation further emphasised the need for transparent promotions for single posts and advocated for retroactive implementation of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) from January 1, 2005.

Additionally, they urged the introduction of an in-service quota for postgraduate seats for tutors, demonstrators and medical officers. Following the meeting, PMTA expressed optimism that the chief secretary would act on these concerns and issue directives soon. The delegation led by PMTA state president Dr Rakesh Malviya, included general secretary Dr Ashok Thakur, Dr Rahul Rokde and others were present.