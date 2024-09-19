Indore: College Proposes Rs 57.24 Cr Upgrade For State’s Only Government Dental Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to enhance healthcare services, the college management of the state’s only government dental hospital has put forward a Rs 57.24 crore proposal before the Chief Minister to introduce state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

The ambitious plan aims to modernise the hospital's infrastructure, improve patient care and boost research capabilities. Among the highlights of the proposal is the creation of a forensic otology lab for advanced dental research, as well as the launch of a mobile dental van to provide services in remote areas. Principal Dr Sandhya Jain has submitted the proposal to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, seeking swift approval to benefit patients across the state.

Key developments in the proposal

The project includes the establishment of a research cell and high-tech dental lab to aid students and researchers, along with modernisation of essential equipment and machinery.

Additional plans include the construction of new hostels, corridors and upgrades to the hospital’s infrastructure, including OPD improvements, drainage systems and security enhancements like CCTV cameras. Once approved, the proposed upgrades will significantly enhance the hospital’s efficiency, serving not only Indore but patients, state-wide.