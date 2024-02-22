MP: NGT Launches Probe Over Felling Of 79 Green Trees On CM Rise School Premises In Khachrod |

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has launched an investigation into the alleged felling of 79 green trees on the premises of CM Rise School, Khachrod.

Additional collector Anukul Jain led a team consisting of HK Tiwari from the environment department, sub-divisional officer of forest department, tehsildar Ramesh Singh Sisodia and additional tehsildar Tina Malviya, along with patwari Vaibhavrajendra Dalke, to probe the grievous matter.

Upon arriving at the site recently, the team initiated a spot panchnama in the presence of the aggrieved party, public participation committee chairman Amit Sethi.

Sethi, who had earlier communicated his concerns on November 29, 2023, detailed his efforts in informing relevant authorities about the prohibition of tree felling. Despite his warnings, principal Suresh Nagar of CM Rise School sought permission from revenue officers to execute the felling of trees beyond their rightful jurisdiction.

It was alleged that an arbitrary order by additional collector 3, Ujjain on January 1 gave the go-ahead without addressing the objections raised.

Sethi levelled accusations against principal Suresh Nagar, alleging that the trees were axed hastily and illegally without obtaining the necessary permissions.

Moreover, he claimed that prescribed conditions for tree felling were blatantly ignored. In light of these serious violations, Sethi urged the investigating officers to take stringent punitive actions against the principal and all those involved in the unauthorised tree felling.

This incident has ignited public outcry, with environmentalists and concerned citizens calling for accountability and a robust response to safeguard the green cover in Khachrod.

The investigation remains ongoing, promising to uncover the truth behind the unfortunate loss of 79 invaluable trees.