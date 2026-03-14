MP News: Women Police Station Reunites Couple After Counselling | FP Photo

Dhar (madhya Pradesh): A distressed woman's marriage was saved after the Women Police Station in Dhar intervened and brought both families together for counselling.

A woman named Rekha (name changed) filed a complaint at the Women Police Station stating that her husband assaulted her on suspicion of her character and that her in-laws harassed and abused her over minor matters.

The couple had been married for five years according to caste customs and have a three-year-old son. She alleged that she was beaten and thrown out of the house.

The case was handed over to SI Ram Singh Gaur for immediate action. The women's police team, along with Lekha Sharma from the Women's Police Team and a representative of the District Legal Services Authority, Dhar, called both parties for counselling.

After being counselled separately about the importance of family life and mutual respect, both sides agreed to reconcile. The husband assured that he would not quarrel with, abuse or assault his wife and would treat her with respect.

Inspector Clare Damore, constable Pooja Katare and others played a key role in the process.