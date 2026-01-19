MP News: Woman Heading to Temple Targeted By Chain Snatchers In Dewas; Second Incident In Days Raises Alarm

Indore: Woman Among 2 Held For Assaulting Woman, Snatching Gold Chain | Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Police is once again under scrutiny after two consecutive chain-snatching incidents were reported within 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas. Residents claimed multiple complaints were made in the past, however the situation is still the same.

The first chain-snatching incident unfolded in the posh lanes of Vishram Bagh, Radhaganj, highlighting growing concerns over public safety and police vigilance.

A woman identified as Usha Norange was heading towards a temple near her house for her routine morning prayers when two unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle snatched the gold chain from her neck.

The woman raised an alarm, but the culprits had quickly fled by then. The woman informed the police. BNP police station officers immediately arrived at the scene and monitored CCTV footage from the area to gather more evidences. The police assured people they would apprehend the accused soon.

Second chain-snatching incident

Notably, one more chain-snatching incident took place in the Radhaganj area a few days ago, raising questions about police functioning in the city.

Both incidents occurred in broad daylight, which raised serious questions about police vigilance. Residents also alleged that criminals are operating fearlessly in the locality.

Two caught for snatching gold chain from woman

Meanwhile in Indore, police nabbed two chain snatchers within two hours of the crime. The action was taken under a special drive launched to control chain-snatching incidents in Zone-4.

The accused, Nilesh Maskara, is a regular offender with more than a dozen theft cases registered against him in the city.

According to ACP (Annapurna) Shivendu Joshi, a 53-year-old woman was walking with her sister in Vaishali Nagar when a biker snatched her gold chain and fled from the spot on January 13.

Based on a tip-off, police spotted a suspect near IT Park Sinhasa hill. While trying to escape, the accused fell and got injured, after which he was caught.