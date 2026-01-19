 MP News: Woman Heading to Temple Targeted By Chain Snatchers In Dewas; Second Incident In Days Raises Alarm
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Woman Heading to Temple Targeted By Chain Snatchers In Dewas; Second Incident In Days Raises Alarm

MP News: Woman Heading to Temple Targeted By Chain Snatchers In Dewas; Second Incident In Days Raises Alarm

A woman was targeted by chain snatchers while going to a temple in Vishram Bagh, Radhaganj, marking the second such incident in the area within days. The daylight crime in a posh locality has raised concerns over police effectiveness, as residents allege criminals are acting fearlessly despite repeated assurances of swift action from authorities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Woman Among 2 Held For Assaulting Woman, Snatching Gold Chain | Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Police is once again under scrutiny after two consecutive chain-snatching incidents were reported within 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas. Residents claimed multiple complaints were made in the past, however the situation is still the same.

The first chain-snatching incident unfolded in the posh lanes of Vishram Bagh, Radhaganj, highlighting growing concerns over public safety and police vigilance.

A woman identified as Usha Norange was heading towards a temple near her house for her routine morning prayers when two unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle snatched the gold chain from her neck.

The woman raised an alarm, but the culprits had quickly fled by then. The woman informed the police. BNP police station officers immediately arrived at the scene and monitored CCTV footage from the area to gather more evidences. The police assured people they would apprehend the accused soon.

FPJ Shorts
Bella Hadid Lashes Out At Dolce & Gabbana For Walking All-White Models At Milan Fashion Show, Says 'Shocked People Actually Support This Company'
Bella Hadid Lashes Out At Dolce & Gabbana For Walking All-White Models At Milan Fashion Show, Says 'Shocked People Actually Support This Company'
56 Days OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Erotic Thriller Film?
56 Days OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Erotic Thriller Film?
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And Rackets; Check Prices In India
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And Rackets; Check Prices In India
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report

Second chain-snatching incident

Notably, one more chain-snatching incident took place in the Radhaganj area a few days ago, raising questions about police functioning in the city.

Both incidents occurred in broad daylight, which raised serious questions about police vigilance. Residents also alleged that criminals are operating fearlessly in the locality.

Two caught for snatching gold chain from woman

Meanwhile in Indore, police nabbed two chain snatchers within two hours of the crime. The action was taken under a special drive launched to control chain-snatching incidents in Zone-4.

The accused, Nilesh Maskara, is a regular offender with more than a dozen theft cases registered against him in the city.

Read Also
MP News: 'Apology Came Too Late,' Supreme Court On Minister Vijay Shah's Remarks Against Colonel...
article-image

According to ACP (Annapurna) Shivendu Joshi, a 53-year-old woman was walking with her sister in Vaishali Nagar when a biker snatched her gold chain and fled from the spot on January 13.

Based on a tip-off, police spotted a suspect near IT Park Sinhasa hill. While trying to escape, the accused fell and got injured, after which he was caught.

Read Also
MP News: 'Temples Were Demolished In Garb Of Modernisation' Digvijaya Singh On Manikarnika Ghat...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Woman Heading to Temple Targeted By Chain Snatchers In Dewas; Second Incident In Days...
MP News: Woman Heading to Temple Targeted By Chain Snatchers In Dewas; Second Incident In Days...
MP News: 'Apology Came Too Late,' Supreme Court On Minister Vijay Shah's Remarks Against Colonel...
MP News: 'Apology Came Too Late,' Supreme Court On Minister Vijay Shah's Remarks Against Colonel...
MP News: 'Become Job Creators, Not Seekers,' CM Mohan Yadav Addresses Students Of Delhi University--...
MP News: 'Become Job Creators, Not Seekers,' CM Mohan Yadav Addresses Students Of Delhi University--...
MP News: Deadline For CUET (PG) 2026 Application Extended, Indore's DAVV Issues Notification-- Check...
MP News: Deadline For CUET (PG) 2026 Application Extended, Indore's DAVV Issues Notification-- Check...
Indore News: Divyang Beggar You See At Sarafa Bazaar Is A Crorepati; Owns Houses, Car & What Not!
Indore News: Divyang Beggar You See At Sarafa Bazaar Is A Crorepati; Owns Houses, Car & What Not!