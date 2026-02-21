MP News: Western Railway To Run 5 Pairs Of Holi Special Trains From Indore Division | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has announced five pairs of special trains passing through Ratlam Division to manage the extra rush of passengers during the Holi festival season.

Train No. 09183/09184 – Mumbai Central–Varanasi (Weekly)

This special train will run every week between Mumbai Central and Varanasi from March 4 to March 27. It will pass through Ratlam and stop at major stations including Kota, Lucknow, and Kanpur.

2. Train No. 09189/09190 – Mumbai Central–Katihar (Weekly)

This train will operate every Saturday from Mumbai Central to Katihar from February 21 to March 31. It will pass through Ujjain and Ratlam.

3. Train No. 09111/09112 – Vadodara–Gorakhpur (Weekly)

Starting February 23, this weekly train will run between Vadodara and Gorakhpur. It will halt at Ratlam, Kota, Agra, Lucknow, and Gonda, among other stations.

4. Train No. 09195/09196 – Vadodara–Mau (Weekly)

This train will run every Saturday from February 21 between Vadodara and Mau. It will pass through Ratlam, Kota, Agra, and Varanasi.

5. Train No. 09343/09344 – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar–Patna

This special train will operate from February 26 to March 27, connecting Dr. Ambedkar Nagar to Patna via Indore, Ujjain, and Ratlam.