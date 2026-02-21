MP News: Western Railway Runs Holi-Special-Trains In Ratlam

MP News: Western Railway Runs Holi special trains | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has announced five pairs of special trains passing through Ratlam Division to handle the extra rush of passengers during the Holi festival season.

The first special train, No 09183/09184, will run between Mumbai Central and Varanasi every week. It will pass through Ratlam and stop at major stations like Kota, Lucknow and Kanpur. This train will run from March 4 to March 27.

The second train, No 09189/09190, will connect Mumbai Central to Katihar, running every Saturday from Mumbai. It will pass through Ujjain and Ratlam and will run from February 21 to March 31.

The third train, No 09111/09112, will run between Vadodara and Gorakhpur every week starting February 23. It will stop at Ratlam, Kota, Agra, Lucknow, and Gonda among other stations.

The fourth train, No 09195/09196, will run between Vadodara and Mau every Saturday, starting February 21, passing through Ratlam, Kota, Agra and Varanasi.

The fifth train, No 09343/09344, will connect Dr Ambedkar Nagar to Patna via Indore, Ujjain and Ratlam, running from February 26 to March 27.

All trains will have sleeper, general and AC coaches to serve passengers travelling home for the festival.