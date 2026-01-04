 MP News: Man Stabbed At Ratlam Railway Station In Indore
MP News: Man Stabbed At Ratlam Railway Station In Indore

MP News: Man Stabbed At Ratlam Railway Station In Indore

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Stabbed At Ratlam Railway Station In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was attacked from behind with a knife while he was walking out of the station after arriving by train for a wedding here on Sunday early morning.

As per reports, a man identified as Sadiq, of Neemuch, was attacked from behind with a knife while walking out of the station. The incident was recorded in a CCTV, showing the attacker coming from behind the victim who was walking while talking over the phone.

Station House Officer (SHO) Motiram Chaudhary confirmed that the accused has been identified as Aman, of Jaora Phatak. He attacked the victim without any provocation or prior dispute. A case has been registered and police are actively searching for him using CCTV footage as evidence. Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police in tracking the accused.

