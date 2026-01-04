MP News: Man Stabbed At Ratlam Railway Station In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was attacked from behind with a knife while he was walking out of the station after arriving by train for a wedding here on Sunday early morning.

As per reports, a man identified as Sadiq, of Neemuch, was attacked from behind with a knife while walking out of the station. The incident was recorded in a CCTV, showing the attacker coming from behind the victim who was walking while talking over the phone.

Sadiq somehow managed to save his life by running from the attacker. During the assault, the accused also vandalisd a parked e-taxi and a car before fleeing the scene.

Injured, Sadiq ran but fell to the ground. He was immediately admitted to the district hospital for treatment. According to eyewitnesses, the accused returned shortly afterward and attempted to attack other people. The incident raised serious concerns about safety at the railway station premises. Notably, the incident occurred just a short distance from the GRP (Government Railway Police).

Station House Officer (SHO) Motiram Chaudhary confirmed that the accused has been identified as Aman, of Jaora Phatak. He attacked the victim without any provocation or prior dispute. A case has been registered and police are actively searching for him using CCTV footage as evidence. Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police in tracking the accused.