MP News: Ward 5 Residents Demand Civic Facilities In Piplia Mandi | FP Photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Ward No 5 on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, highlighting the lack of basic civic amenities in Piplia Station.

Led by councillor Chetna Mukesh Porwal, the delegation flagged poor road conditions, damaged or missing drainage systems and inadequate electricity infrastructure in several parts of the ward. They stated that many streets lack proper cement roads and drains, and those that are cemented remain in a dilapidated condition.

The memorandum highlighted the absence of electricity poles in several colonies. It forces the residents to rely on temporary connections, which result in high electricity bills and frequent renewal charges.

During the monsoon, waterlogging and muddy roads worsen conditions, especially for women and schoolchildren.

The delegation demanded construction of roads, proper drainage and installation of electricity poles. While Devda assured that authorities would address the issues soon with the necessary approvals and budget allocation.

Bee attack injures ten during procession

Piplia Mandi: Around 10 people were injured when a swarm of bees attacked a religious procession during the Cheti Chand festival in Piplia Mandi on Friday.

The incident occurred around noon near Jain Dharamshala on Old Hospital Road, where members of the Sindhi community had gathered in large numbers. Participants were moving with music and religious chants when the bees suddenly attacked the crowd.

The attack triggered panic, and people ran to save themselves, leading to a brief stampede-like situation. Locals and organisers quickly brought the situation under control.

The injured, including men, women and children, were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses said the bees were small in size and no serious injuries were reported. All injured persons are in stable condition.

The procession was halted briefly after the incident and later resumed once the situation returned to normal.