MP News: Villagers Walk 25km To Sendhwa To Protest Poor Roads | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers from Kolki village in the Sendhwa Assembly constituency staged a protest on Tuesday, walking nearly 25-km to submit a memorandum over poor road conditions.

Braving intense heat, they reached Sendhwa and handed over a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister to Naib Tehsildar Sudhir Sharma.

Residents warned of a stronger agitation if construction does not begin soon. They said a 6.84-km road from Patel Faliya to Mohan Padawa has remained in poor condition for years.

A detailed project report worth Rs 4.86 crore was prepared in 2022, but work has not started.

Sarpanch representative Atal Bihari Arya said the village is the native place of Antar Singh Arya, yet basic infrastructure remains neglected. During the monsoon, the road turns muddy, while potholes disrupt movement in summer.

Former MLA Gyarsilal Rawat, Subhadra Parmar and several villagers participated in the protest, demanding immediate approval of funds and construction of the road.

The government school magazine “Deep Darpan” was released

Sitamau: Teachers of Government Higher Secondary School in Deepakheda village of Sitamau block prepared a school magazine titled Deep Darpan with the help of students. The magazine was released by district collector Aditi Garg and district panchayat CEO Anukool Jain.

The magazine includes academic and co-curricular activities along with articles by teachers and students, presented in an illustrated format. Principal Dinesh Kumar Shukla said it is the school’s first publication and such efforts will continue in the future.

He added that the initiative will help develop students’ interest in reading and writing while providing them a platform to express their creativity. Teachers and editorial team members were present during the release.