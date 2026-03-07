MP News: Villagers Pelt Stones At Anti-Encroachment Team In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Local residents allegedly hurled stones at a team of district administration and police that had gone to remove encroachments in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Saturday, damaging two government vehicles, officials said.

The incident took place at Sirsodiya within the jurisdiction of Dhamnod police station, about 55 km from the district headquarters.

While a few reports claimed that a woman and a police station house officer (SHO) were injured due to the stone pelting, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dawar said, “Things would be clearer after the medico-legal case of the (affected) people.”

The matter is exaggerated, the official said, without disclosing more details about the alleged encroachments.

Asked about reports claiming that the SHO was taken to Indore for medical care, Dawar said the policeman suffered a fracture in his leg while getting down a ladder.

He said a window pane of the tehsildar’s vehicle was damaged, and a police vehicle was also attacked.

Police have begun identifying those involved in the stone pelting and action is being taken against them, he added.