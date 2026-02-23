MP News: Up In Arms Over New Transport Policy, Bus Operators Threaten Strike | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Private bus owners across the state cautioned the state government against an indefinite statewide strike from March 2, if the new transport policy and the recent tax hike on wedding processions and tour party permits are not withdrawn.

Following a statewide meeting held in Sagar on Sunday, Aalirajpur District Private Bus Owners Association submitted a four-point memorandum to collector Neetu Mathur on Monday. Mathur assured that the memorandum would be forwarded to the concerned authorities.

Association secretary Ashutosh Pancholi explained that the new policy would effectively strip bus owners of their permits. He said that the operations would be handed over to government companies that would claim 10% of revenue despite owning neither buses nor employing staff.

Bus owners would bear all monthly expenses under six-month contracts. He added that passenger fares would also rise from Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.75 per kilometre.

The association’s four key demands included withdrawal of gazette amendments published on December 24, 2025, and January 29, maintaining the current operational structure and rolling back the tax increase from 18% to 12%

Association patron Bhagwati Prasad Jaiswal warned that the government would be held responsible for any public inconvenience caused by the strike.

Neemuch bus operators seek new transport policy rollback, warn of strike

Neemuch: In a move that could potentially hamper transport services in the district during the festive season, private bus operators in Neemuch urged the state government to roll back its new transport policy and warned of a strike on March 2 if their demands are not fulfilled.

The Neemuch District Bus Operators Association on Monday submitted a memorandum at the Collectorate and warned that if their demands are not met, all private bus services in the state will come to a halt from March 2 at 6 am.

The association’s district president Mukesh Gupta said that bus operators across the district reached the Collectorate at 4 pm and handed over the memorandum to collector Himanshu Chandra. The operators gave the government a seven-day ultimatum to rollback the policy, he added.

The bus operators claim that the state government’s new transport policy, which came into effect from December 24, 2025, has divided Madhya Pradesh into seven zones and handed over bus operating rights to seven companies.

Private operators will have to take licenses from these companies, lease routes and work under their control, effectively ending their independent business, they claimed.

Operators also said a sharp hike in bus taxes has added to their burden, along with rising diesel, insurance and permit costs.

The strike call is likely to hit operations of around 250 buses in the district, ahead of the Holi festival.