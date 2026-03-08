MP News: Union Minister Savitri Thakur To Represent India At UN E | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Dhar MP Savitri Thakur will represent India at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

The session will be conducted from March 9 to 12, where representatives from countries across the world will discuss women’s rights, gender equality and women empowerment.

This is the second time Thakur will present India’s policies, achievements and commitments on a global platform on behalf of the Indian government. During the session, India will raise key issues including women-led development, equal access for women and girls and strengthening cooperation among global south nations.

Thakur will deliver India’s official statement and attend high-level meetings on preventing violence against women and girls and protecting their rights.

She will also participate in a special event, “Women’s Leadership Development and South Cooperation, Success Stories of the IBSA Fund”, organised by the Permanent Mission of India, which will highlight successful women’s empowerment initiatives from developing countries.

BJP leader Sachin Pandey from Manawar welcomed the development and said it is a proud moment for the region. Thakur said that coming from Kalikirai, a small village of around 40 households in the Dhar region, and representing India at the United Nations is both a matter of pride and a great responsibility.