Indore News: Resident Doctors Stage Symbolic Protest Over Stipend

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Resident doctors of MGM Medical College, Indore and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Indore staged a symbolic protest on Saturday by wearing black ribbons while continuing medical services in the outpatient department.

The protest highlighted the pending implementation of stipend revision linked to the Consumer Price Index for the 2025-26 academic session. Resident doctors said the government had earlier implemented the rule for stipend revision during the 2021-22 session, but the revised increase and arrears for the current session have not yet been provided.

Despite the demonstration, resident doctors continued their duties to ensure that patient care and OPD services remained uninterrupted throughout the day.

The protest was conducted under the leadership of Dr Anshul Sharma, president of the Junior Doctors Association. According to participating doctors, the symbolic protest was intended to draw attention to the issue without affecting healthcare services at the hospital.

Resident doctors said the stipend revision is necessary to address rising living expenses and ensure fair compensation for medical trainees who work long clinical hours.

They appealed to the government to implement the revised stipend structure and release pending arrears at the earliest. The junior residents also indicated that if the matter remains unresolved, they may organise a Nyay March in the coming days to press for their demands.