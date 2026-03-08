Indore News: Lalwani Reviews Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Connectivity

Indore News: Lalwani Reviews Indore Airport Connectivity | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani held a meeting with airline officials at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport to review the status of air services and discuss expansion of flight connectivity from the city.

During the meeting, Lalwani expressed concern over reports of a possible reduction in certain flight services and emphasised that airlines should not cut operations from Indore under any circumstances. He said Indore is among the fastest-developing cities in the country and requires strong air connectivity to support its industrial, commercial and tourism growth.

Lalwani also discussed the possibility of introducing new flights from Indore to major metropolitan and emerging cities across the country. He urged airline representatives to increase the frequency of existing services to meet the growing demand of passengers travelling from the Malwa and Nimar regions.

Airport director Sunil Maggirwar attended the meeting along with representatives of various airlines, including Vipin Sharma from IndiGo, Vinesh Wadhwani from Air India, Deepak Bhatia from Air India Express and Bunty Goyal, among other officials.

Officials agreed that airport authorities and airlines would work in coordination to strengthen connectivity from Indore and explore opportunities for launching additional services in the coming months.