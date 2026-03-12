MP News: Union Minister Of State For Women & Child Development Savitri Thakur Addresses UN Commission On Status Of Women

MP News: Savitri Thakur Addresses UN Commission On Status Of Women |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur delivered the national address at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-70) held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

Representatives from countries across the world reiterated their commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment during the session.

In her address, Thakur highlighted India’s progress in women-led development and reiterated the country’s inclusive growth philosophy, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

She said more than 10 crore women are associated with nearly 90 lakh self-help groups, playing a key role in rural leadership, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

Thakur also said that over 1000 women-led startups are operating under Atal Incubation Centres, while more than eight lakh women serve as directors in active Indian companies.

She informed that under the Prime Minister’s Rural Digital Literacy Campaign, more than two crore rural women have been trained, helping reduce the gender digital divide.

Highlighting economic participation, the Minister said the female labour force participation rate has reached 41.7%. She also referred to reservation in Parliament and panchayats, noting that about 14 lakh women serve as elected representatives, accounting for 46% of the total.

Thakur further spoke about health and child care initiatives under the Palna and Ayushman Bharat schemes, along with legal awareness programmes, women courts and gram nyayalayas.

She reaffirmed that women-led development remains central to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.