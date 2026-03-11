MP News: Union Cabinet Nod For ₹3.8 Crore 4-Lane Highway Project In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Dhar-Mhow seat, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for supporting the project.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of the Badnawar–Petlawad–Thandla–Timarwani four-lane road project at an estimated cost of Rs 3,839 crore in Dhar.

The four-lane of the Badnawar–Petlawad–Thandla–Timarwani section of National Highway 752D will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The project involves development of an approximately 80.45-kilometre-long four-lane corridor. The project is aimed at strengthening road connectivity and improving transportation across the region.

Once completed, the corridor will provide direct four-lane connectivity from Ujjain to the Timarwani interchange of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The improved connectivity is expected to facilitate smoother access to key industrial centres in the Malwa region, including Indore, Pithampur, Ujjain and Dewas.

The project is also expected to contribute to the development of tribal-dominated districts such as Dhar and Jhabua by improving access to markets, services and industrial areas.

The connectivity to the PM Mitra Park industrial area is likely to create opportunities for new investments and employment generation. Moreover, it is speculated that the improved infrastructure would bring much relief for devotees during Simhastha-2028.