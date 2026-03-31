MP News: Two Venomous Snakes Rescued In Khandwa, Released Safely | Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two venomous snakes were rescued in Khandwa district and released safely into the wild after causing panic in two separate villages.

In the first incident, a Russell’s viper was spotted inside the kitchen of a labourer’s home in Khirala village while the family was eating. Children and elderly members of the house were frightened.

A team of sarpmitras reached the spot quickly and spent nearly half an hour carefully capturing the young snake. It was later released into open fields outside the village.

Sarpmitra Sheikh Mubarak said the Russell’s viper is one of the most dangerous snakes in India, and its timely rescue brought relief to the family at Abdul Khatri’s residence.

In the second incident, a cobra was found hiding inside a buffalo enclosure at farmer Lavkesh Patel’s stable in Dhanora village. The family had recently bought the buffalo and finding a cobra near it caused fear across the household.

A team of sarpmitras and snake catchers carefully caught the cobra, placed it in a container and released it into a nearby forest.