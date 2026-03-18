MP News: Two Held For Duping Woman Of ₹10 Lakh In Gold Scam | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two conmen for duping a woman of nearly Rs 10 lakh by posing as a spiritual healer and luring her with claims of buried gold.

Revealing the case, ASP Shakuntala Ruhal said the suspects, Rahul (25) and Vicky (19) from Dhar district, targeted a woman from Sulyakhedi village. Rahul disguised himself as ‘Kajal Didi’ and convinced the victim that 11 quintal of gold were buried in her field and could be recovered through rituals.

On March 10, the duo conducted a fake ritual and asked the woman to place gold jewellery and Rs 51,000 in a pot. During the ritual, they sent her away to offer flowers in a canal and fled with the valuables.

Following a complaint, a case was registered and a special team was formed under the supervision of SP Ravindra Verma. Using CCTV footage and cyber inputs, police tracked and arrested the suspects from Sadalpur.

Stolen jewellery worth over Rs nine lakh, cash and a motorcycle were recovered.

Khargone among top two in HPV vaccination drive

Indore: Khargone district has ranked among the top two in Madhya Pradesh in HPV vaccination aimed at preventing cervical cancer among girls aged 14–15 years. The district has achieved around 50 per cent of its target, officials said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr DS Chauhan said vaccination is being carried out at nine health centres, with a special camp recently held at Radhakunj Mangalik Bhavan. Over 7,500 doses have been administered since the campaign began on February 28.

Gynaecologist Dr Meenakshi Saraf said the vaccine is safe, adding that she and other specialists have also taken the shot. The vaccine is being provided free of cost by the government.

Social organisations, including Bisa Nima Mahajan Samaj, are supporting the drive by organising camps with ambulance and waiting room facilities.

Out of the district’s 23.50 lakh population, around 23,051 adolescent girls have been targeted under the 90-day campaign. Officials said Khargone has outperformed Indore and Bhopal.