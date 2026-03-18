Indore News: Development Authority Budget Likely To Cross? ₹1.6 Crore

Indore News: IDA Budget Likely To Cross? ₹1.6 Crore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA), the city’s largest development body, is set to present its budget for the upcoming financial year, with the outlay expected to exceed Rs 1,600 crore. The proposed budget is likely to be tabled at the next board meeting.

Last year, the authority had proposed a budget with an estimated income of Rs 1,597 crore and expenditure of Rs 1,509 crore. However, officials said only about one-third of the planned work could be executed, with actual on-ground development limited to around Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore.

The previous budget had included proposals such as shifting the Cantonment grain market, developing new Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) on Bhopal Road and Dhar Road, and constructing key master plan roads including MR-11 and MR-12. Plans for a startup park and a convention centre were also announced, but many of these projects remain incomplete.

Even the ISBT at Kumedi, built at a cost of over Rs 100 crore, is yet to become operational due to the absence of an operator.

Officials said this year’s budget is expected to focus on accelerating stalled projects and strengthening urban infrastructure, though effective implementation remains a challenge.