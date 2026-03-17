Indore News: Nigerian National Deported From Indore For Overstaying | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Nigerian national, identified as Don Pedro Charles, was deported to his home country after he was found living in Indore without a valid visa for nearly three years.

Although the deportation took place on February 27, the matter came to light on Monday.

Hira Nagar police detained Charles on February 16 in the Sukhliya area, where he had reportedly gone to meet a female friend. During verification, police found that he had been residing in and around Indore since 2019, but his visa had expired in 2023 and had not been renewed.

During questioning, Charles allegedly told police that he is the son of a police commissioner in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He claimed that his father had sent his children to different countries to keep them safe from the terrorist organisation Boko Haram. However, police officials said this claim has not been independently verified.

The investigation began after police received information that a foreign national was roaming in the Suncity area (MR-3). When questioned, Charles claimed he had lost his passport. Subsequent verification revealed that his visa had expired earlier.

Hira Nagar police coordinated with senior officials and the Nigerian embassy to obtain an Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) for him. He was kept in custody for six days while the necessary administrative procedures were completed.

After completion of legal formalities, he was deported to Nigeria