MP News: Two-Day Asian Water Bird Census Begins In Bagh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Asian Water bird Census 2026 began on Saturday in Bagh region, under the guidance of divisional forest officer Dhar, Vijayanatham TR and sub-divisional officer Sardarpur, Santosh Ranachhore.

The census is being conducted across Ramsar wetland areas in order to assess the population and diversity of water birds inhabiting the region.

As part of the programme, bird counting activities were carried out at Ojhal Nala in Chikapoti sub-range. Census in-charge Ranger Sunil Mujalde, along with forest guards Vijayendra Pal Singh Ajnaria and Bahadur Singh Randa, surveyed the reservoir and surrounding areas. Bird species like - Ashy Drongo, Indian Cormorant, Lapwing, Great Egret, Asian Green Bee-eater, Kingfisher, Plain Prinia and Wire-tailed Swallow were observed during the survey.

The Ashy Drongo known for its aggressive territorial behaviour and ability to mimic other birds was recorded in the highest number. The Plain Prinia known for its small size and restless movement in shrubs was the first species to be registered online. While the Indian Cormorant was observed perched for long durations on dry trees near the pond and known for diving to catch fish.

The two day census will cover identification of birds, recording their numbers and documenting their status through an online system. The primary objective of the Asian Water bird Census is to evaluate bird populations and to study the impact of increasing human activity on wetlands and gather data on resident and migratory bird species in the area.

