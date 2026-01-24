 MP News: Tribal Boys’ Hostel Superintendent Found Absent, On Duty, Suspended In Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Tribal Boys’ Hostel Superintendent Found Absent, On Duty, Suspended In Jhabua

MP News: Tribal Boys’ Hostel Superintendent Found Absent, On Duty, Suspended In Jhabua

During the inspection, it was found that electronic equipment like the fridge, washing machine, computer system, and e-class panels was uninstalled. The Collector directed their immediate installation and called for judicious use of hostel budgets. Students were advised on board exam preparation, time management, stress-free study and self-motivation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Tribal Boys’ Hostel Superintendent Found Absent On Duty, Suspended, In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Neha Meena suspended the hostel superintendent of Tribal Senior Boys Hostel No. 5 in Jhabua on Saturday after he was found absent during an inspection and later admitted to not residing on campus. 

According to reports, the collector was conducting a surprise inspection to review hostel facilities and staff presence when the superintendent was found absent.

Read Also
Indore To Witness 'Surpanakha Dahan' On Dussehra; Will Burn Effigies Of Sonam Raghuvanshi, Meerut's...
article-image

coordinator, Arun Mishra, officials said.

During the inspection, it was found that electronic equipment like the fridge, washing machine, computer system, and e-class panels was uninstalled. The Collector directed their immediate installation and called for judicious use of hostel budgets. 

FPJ Shorts
'Jobless Bihari Launda Naach': Youngsters Dance To Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan' While Circling A Bike At Patna Marine Drive
'Jobless Bihari Launda Naach': Youngsters Dance To Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan' While Circling A Bike At Patna Marine Drive
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected To Show A Jump On Saturday
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected To Show A Jump On Saturday
IND Vs NZ, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre And Co Remain Unbeaten, Thrash Kiwis By 7 Wickets In Rain-Hit Encounter
IND Vs NZ, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre And Co Remain Unbeaten, Thrash Kiwis By 7 Wickets In Rain-Hit Encounter
Bhiwandi Secular Front Faces Internal Rift Over Mayoral Claim, Numbers Dip And New Alliances Loom Ahead Of BNCMC Polls
Bhiwandi Secular Front Faces Internal Rift Over Mayoral Claim, Numbers Dip And New Alliances Loom Ahead Of BNCMC Polls

Students were advised on board exam preparation, time management, stress-free study, and self-motivation. Meena also suggested that a food committee be formed to monitor meals.

The Collector emphasized that all resources and budgets must be fully utilized for tribal children’s welfare, leaving no scope for negligence. Compliance reports are to be submitted within 10 days. 

Project Officer RS Bamania was instructed to ensure all directives are implemented effectively in the absence of the Assistant Commissioner, who was attending a training program in Bhopal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Tribal Boys’ Hostel Superintendent Found Absent, On Duty, Suspended In Jhabua
MP News: Tribal Boys’ Hostel Superintendent Found Absent, On Duty, Suspended In Jhabua
MP News: Freight Train Derails Near Maksi Railway Station Due To 'Defected Track'; Repair Team...
MP News: Freight Train Derails Near Maksi Railway Station Due To 'Defected Track'; Repair Team...
Indore Airport News: Several Flights To Delhi & Mumbai Cancelled Last Minute; Angry Passengers...
Indore Airport News: Several Flights To Delhi & Mumbai Cancelled Last Minute; Angry Passengers...
MP News: Protests In Ratlam After Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Row Minister Vijay Shah Announced To Hoist...
MP News: Protests In Ratlam After Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Row Minister Vijay Shah Announced To Hoist...
Indore Gen-Z Tales: Maggi Stall, Chai & Friends... A Perfect Unwinding Platter For DAVV Students...
Indore Gen-Z Tales: Maggi Stall, Chai & Friends... A Perfect Unwinding Platter For DAVV Students...