MP News: Tribal Boys' Hostel Superintendent Found Absent On Duty, Suspended, In Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Neha Meena suspended the hostel superintendent of Tribal Senior Boys Hostel No. 5 in Jhabua on Saturday after he was found absent during an inspection and later admitted to not residing on campus.

According to reports, the collector was conducting a surprise inspection to review hostel facilities and staff presence when the superintendent was found absent.

During the inspection, it was found that electronic equipment like the fridge, washing machine, computer system, and e-class panels was uninstalled. The Collector directed their immediate installation and called for judicious use of hostel budgets.

Students were advised on board exam preparation, time management, stress-free study, and self-motivation. Meena also suggested that a food committee be formed to monitor meals.

The Collector emphasized that all resources and budgets must be fully utilized for tribal children’s welfare, leaving no scope for negligence. Compliance reports are to be submitted within 10 days.

Project Officer RS Bamania was instructed to ensure all directives are implemented effectively in the absence of the Assistant Commissioner, who was attending a training program in Bhopal.