MP News: Thirty-Three Thousand Appear In Literacy Examination | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Around 33,000 newly literate individuals appeared for the literacy assessment conducted across Neemuch district on Saturday under the ULLAS Nav Bharat Literacy Programme.

The examination was organised at 867 centres, including social awareness centres across the district, from 10 am to 5 pm.

A majority of participants were from rural areas, including many women who had undergone literacy training at various centres.

District coordinator Rameshwar Nayak said all arrangements were made in advance and each participant was given three hours to complete the examination.

About 1,655 volunteers and teachers assisted at the centres, while officials from district and block levels monitored the process. Volunteers from NSS, NCC and other organisations also supported the drive. Authorities said the examination was conducted peacefully and marked an important step in promoting literacy in the district.

Over 6,000 take literacy test in Sardarpur

More than 6,600 persons participated in a large-scale basic literacy and numeracy assessment conducted across Sardarpur tehsil on Saturday, under the government’s Nav Bharat Literacy Programme. The initiative, run by the State Education Centre, Madhya Pradesh, aims to assess citizens who recently learned basic reading and writing skills.

According to Block Academic Coordinators Anokhilal Chaudhary and Devilal Kumawat of the Janpad Education Centre Sardarpur, the administration had set a target of enrolling 8,293 non-literate individuals in the assessment. The examination was organised at 352 centres, where 6,609 participants appeared for the assessment.

Officials visited several examination centres during the day and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and participation. The education department staff worked throughout the day to ensure smooth conduct of the programme and succeeded in achieving around 80 per cent participation.

The examination consisted of three papers of 50 marks each, covering basic Hindi reading, writing and simple mathematics. Questions included addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and word recognition to assess fundamental literacy and numeracy skills.