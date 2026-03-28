MP News: Third Time Forest Fire In 15 Days Hits Meghnagar Range

MP News: Third Forest Fire In 15 Days Hits Meghnagar Range | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh ): A forest fire broke out for the third time in 15 days in the Meghnagar forest range, raising concerns over forest protection in the district.

The latest fire erupted in Compartment RF 79 on Friday evening, with flames visible from over one kilometre away. More than two-and-a-half hectares of forest area were affected.

Despite repeated incidents, senior forest officials, including the divisional forest officer and sub-divisional officer, did not reach the spot, according to local sources.

The fire was brought under control after efforts by residents, including children, along with municipal fire staff and a few forest personnel.

Earlier, a fire on March 12 in a closed factory behind the Meghnagar industrial area spread to nearby forest land. Fire brigades from Meghnagar, Thandla and Jhabua were deployed to douse the blaze.

Another incident was reported on March 21 in the same forest area, indicating a recurring pattern. Residents alleged negligence by forest officials, claiming that timely response and preventive measures were lacking.

Officials are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fires. No responsibility has been fixed so far.