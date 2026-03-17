MP News: Tension After Karni Sena Protesters Stopped On Outskirts Of Ratlam | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Ratlam on Tuesday as Karni Sena activists, led by Jeevan Singh Sherpur, were stopped by police on the outskirts while heading to gherao the collectorate over an 11-point demand charter.

Heavy police deployment was made at all entry points, including the Mhow-Neemuch four-lane road, where barricades were placed to prevent protesters from entering the city.

The protesters objected to the action and insisted on meeting District Collector Misha Singh to submit their memorandum and raise issues related to alleged illegal mining action, law and order concerns and other public grievances.

During the protest, a woman protester fainted and was taken away in a vehicle. Women protesters attempted to remove barricades but were stopped by police personnel. Demonstrators raised slogans against the administration, alleging that their concerns were being ignored.

Sherpur accused the administration of suppressing public voices and alleged inaction against illegal liquor and mining activities. He said the group only wanted to present public grievances before the collector.

The protest follows a dispute over the seizure of two dumpers by the mining department in Jaora block last week. Police officials, including Amit Kumar, remained deployed to maintain law and order.