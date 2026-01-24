MP News: Tantya Mama Statue Row; 2 Municipal Officials Suspended Over Irregularities In Khargone | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the row over a fibreglass statue of tribal freedom fighter Tantya Mama being installed in Khargone instead of one made of metal or stone as prescribed by an official order, the Urban Administration and Development Department on Friday night suspended two municipal officials over procedural irregularities and negligence.

According to an order issued by Commissioner Sanket Bhondve, assistant engineer Manish Mahajan and sub-engineer Jitendra Medha were suspended for procedural irregularities. Both officers were attached to the Indore Division Headquarters.

According to reports, the municipal council’s PIC meeting on September 24, 2025, mandated that a metal or stone statue of the tribal freedom fighter should be installed.

The move sparked intense backlash among the tribal community over the past week. The administration noted that these lapses significantly “hurt public sentiment”.

The administration also questioned the Rs 9.9 lakh paid to Pinak Trading

Company for the statue. Officials said the supplying agency has been blacklisted and a fresh tender has been finalized for a new statue. A new metal or stone statue of Tantya Mama is expected to be installed within 45 days, they added.

Additional Collector Rekha Rathore said that Rs 10 lakh had been sanctioned for a bronze or stone statue of the tribal freedomfighter, while the contractor allegedly installed a statue made of fibreglass worth Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh.The corporators had demanded a high-level investigation into the irregularities and a first information report (FIR) against the contractor.

The officers were found guilty of negligence and serious dereliction of duty in the installation of the statue. Following the controversy, the civic body has now decided to install a new metal statue and has floated a new e-tender, she added.

Meanwhile, the Congress has staged protests over the issue and alleged corruption within the BJP-backed municipal council. Some councilors have also demanded an FIR against the contractor.

The action comes after BJP corporators in the Khargone submitted a memorandum to the Additional Collector.