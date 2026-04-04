MP News: Swarnkar Community Demands Action In Molestation Case In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Swarnkar community on Saturday submitted a memorandum to ASP Naval Singh Sisodiya demanding strict action against the accused involved in minor molestation case reported from Padra village in Manasa tehsil. The memorandum was addressed to the Chief Minister and Superintendent of Police.

According to information, a 55-year-old man allegedly lured a minor girl to his house when she was alone while her parents were attending a religious programme. The accused allegedly molested the girl and later gave her money, asking her not to reveal the incident. The victim informed her family the same night, after which police registered a case and detained the accused.

Community members condemned the incident and demanded strict punishment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and demolition of the accused’s house. Police said the matter is under investigation and legal action will be taken as per law.

Authorities foil child marriage in Jawad block

District authorities on Saturday prevented a child marriage in Ramdev Nagar village of Jawad block that was scheduled for April 7.

District Programme Officer Ankita Pandya said officials received information about the proposed marriage of a 17-year-old girl, with the groom’s procession expected from Mandsaur district. After verification, Project Officer Abha Patidar, along with a joint team of administrative and police officials, reached the girl’s residence and counselled the family.

Following counselling, the girl’s father submitted a written undertaking stating that the marriage would be conducted only after she turns 18. The family also agreed to face legal action if the marriage is held earlier. Prompt intervention by the administration and police averted the child marriage.