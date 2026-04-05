MP News: Supporters Back Jay Surya, Slam Dattigaon’s Remarks In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Supporters of newly appointed BJP Yuva Morcha state vice president Jay Surya have strongly condemned former minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon for publicly opposing Surya’s appointment, calling his remarks a clear violation of party discipline.

Jay Surya was recently elevated to the post after serving as Dhar District president of the youth wing. During his tenure, he worked actively across the district. Supporters said the youth wing played a key role in BJP’s strong victory in the Dhar Lok Sabha seat, reflecting his contribution to the party.

His supporters pointed out that Dattigaon originally belonged to the Congress and joined the BJP later, terming him an “import” with little right to question committed party workers. They said the BJP is a party of discipline and good governance, where open factionalism goes against party norms.

They also noted that Dattigaon had earlier raised complaints against former district president Manoj Somani, suggesting a pattern of internal troublemaking. Observers said his opposition stems from personal bitterness following his defeat in the Badnawar Assembly election while serving as a minister.

Jay Surya said the party recognises his work and that he does not need certification from anyone. He added that he remains open to direct dialogue if required.