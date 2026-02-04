MP News: Students, Staff Submit Memorandum In Support Of Dhar College | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid reports of irregularities in registrations and conduct of examinations at the educational institution, students and staff of IGM College in Dhar submitted a memorandum to the District Collector during the public hearing on Tuesday in support of the college.

They stated that the registration process and examinations are being conducted properly at the college and all academic work is being completed on time.

They alleged that some anti-social elements are making false complaints to defame the college. The college clarified that all necessary documents for the 2016 and 2017 batches have been sent to Jabalpur University and the concerned council in New Delhi, and proof of submission is available.

The administration said the affiliation fees were paid on time, examinations were conducted by the university, and results were declared properly with official signatures.

Admissions were done as per Madhya Pradesh government rules through counseling. The college requested the district administration to ensure early resolution of pending registration issues in the interest of students. It also demanded strict action, including an FIR, against those spreading false allegations.