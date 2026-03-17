MP News: Students Protest Over Fee Hike, Lack Of Facilities | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Krantisurya Tantya Mama Bhil University in Khargone staged a protest on Tuesday afternoon over inadequate basic facilities and a fee hike, disrupting traffic on MG Road for around one hour.

The protest was led by students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). They alleged that for the past two years, the university has failed to provide adequate water supply and accommodation. They also claimed there has been no upgradation in facilities despite a fourfold increase in fees after the institution was upgraded from a college to a university.

University officials, including Vice-Chancellor Mohanlal Kori, registrar Dr Manohardas Somani and Deputy Collector PS Agasya, along with Kotwali police, reached the spot and held discussions with the students.

The officials spent about 30 minutes addressing concerns and assured action. Students set a seven-day deadline, warning of another traffic blockade if demands are not met.

Reports indicate the university is currently operating from five rooms in the CHMO office complex, affecting over 450 students.

Collector slaps notices over irregularities at Anganwadis In Aalirajpur

District Collector Neetu Mathur issued multiple notices during a surprise inspection of Anganwadi centres on Tuesday after several irregularities were found.

At Anganwadi Centre No 1 in Malwai Patel Faliya, the centre was found locked. The Collector directed the Women and Child Development Officer to issue a notice to the concerned worker for negligence. At Adarsh Anganwadi Centre in Talab Faliya, Borkua, she ordered a notice to the concerned group after finding that food was not being served as per the prescribed menu and children’s attendance was lower than recorded.

At the centre in Sati Faliya, Dhanpur, notices were issued over low attendance and irregular distribution of meals. The Collector also directed action against staff for incomplete entries in the nutrition tracker app.

Expressing displeasure over the absence of the Mangal Diwas programme despite it being Tuesday, she ordered notices against the responsible workers. SDM Nidhi Mishra was present during the inspection.