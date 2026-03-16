MP News: Student From Ujjain Killed In Canada After Dispute; MP Seek Swift Repatriation Of Mortal Remains

MP News: Indian Student from Ujjain Killed in Canada After Dispute; Leaders Seek Swift Repatriation |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A student from Ujjain was allegedly murdered in Canada after an altercation involving a group of youth on March 14.

The incident unfolded at Fort St. John in Canada, where Manocha got involved in a dispute, which further escalated into a violent altercation.

According to reports, Gurkirat, son of Gurjit Singh Manocha, had moved to Canada for higher studies about 15 months ago. There, he was pursuing a post-degree diploma programme in Business Management at Northern Lights College.

Information about this incident was conveyed late at night via telephone to Gurkirat’s brother, Prabkirat Singh Manocha, a resident of Raipur, by a friend of Gurkirat residing in Canada.

The deceased’s father, Gurjit Singh Manocha, resides in Parshwanath City on Dewas Road in Ujjain. Upon receiving news of the incident, a wave of grief swept through the family, and everyone was plunged into deep sorrow.

The family also apprised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of this heartbreaking tragedy, following which he expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Ujjain MP expresses condolences

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya expressed deep grief over the murder and said the killing of Gurkirat Singh Manocha was an extremely distressing and condemnable incident.

Firojiya strongly condemned the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family, stating that he stands with them in this difficult time.

He also said he is in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to obtain full details about the incident and to expedite the process of bringing Gurkirat’s mortal remains back to India.