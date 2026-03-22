MP News: Student Brutally Beaten With Stick At Ujjain’s Sandipani Gurukul For Sleeping On Another’s Bed; VIDEO Sparks Outrage | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan has come under scrutiny after disturbing visuals surfaced showing a student allegedly being beaten by a hostel warden on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred around March 15, nearly 6 days before the video surfaced, inside the hostel premises. Here, the student was reportedly punished for sleeping on another student’s bed.

The accused teacher was identified as Dattadas Shevde, who is also serving as the hostel warden. He is reportedly posted in the Samaveda Ranayaniya branch of the institute.

The video:

A student being mercilessly flogged using stick by the hostel warden for sleeping on another student's bed. Disturbing visuals from Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/uqdGz5Ys77 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 22, 2026

In the video, the warden can be seen repeatedly hitting the student with a stick. Whereas the student appears scared and helpless.

Shockingly, other people present at the scene did not intervene or try to stop the assault.

Netizens in rage

The visuals have sparked outrage among the public and on social media, with many demanding strict action against those responsible.

The institute, which operates under the Union Education Ministry, is now facing serious questions over student safety and the use of harsh disciplinary methods.

Authorities are expected to take note of the viral video and initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Concerns are also being raised about the treatment of students in residential educational institutions.

Further investigation is likely to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and whether any rules or laws were violated.