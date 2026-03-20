MP News: Strong Winds Flatten Crops; Farmers Seek Relief In Khetia | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Strong winds late on Thursday evening flattened standing crops in Khetia and nearby rural areas, raising concerns among farmers about economic losses.

Unseasonal March heat, coupled with persistent gusty winds, created difficult conditions for agricultural activities across the region.

Reports said no rainfall occurred, but powerful winds flattened maize crops and disrupted wheat harvesting, which continued late into the night. Farmers said crops that were about two weeks from maturity were knocked to the ground, with some areas reporting losses of up to 80%.

Farmers demanded immediate compensation from the state government. Pandit Vitthal Gavale, who lost more than eight acres of his 10-acre maize plantation, said authorities had not compensated previous losses and urged swift action. Farmer Avinash said three acres of his five-acre crop were destroyed.

Barwani District Collector Jayati Singh directed the Revenue Department to begin a damage assessment. Sub-Divisional Officer Ramesh Chandra Sisodia confirmed that revenue teams have started surveying affected fields, including maize, banana and other crops, to ensure accurate documentation.

Anxious farmers are now awaiting official assessment and financial relief.

MLA assures compensation to affected farmers

Khetia: Maize and banana crops in Khetia and nearby villages, including Malfa, Temli, Bhatki, Malgaon and Mortalai, were severely damaged by strong winds and storms. MLA Shyam Barde on Friday visited affected fields with administrative officials and heard farmers’ accounts of losses. Farmers demanded a prompt survey and compensation. Barde assured them that relief assistance would be provided without delay.

Rain damages wheat, garlic crops

Badnawar: A sudden spell of light rain on Thursday evening damaged harvested wheat and garlic crops. Traders at the mandi rushed to cover soybean and wheat stocks with tarpaulins. Hailstones fell briefly, adding to the damage. Power supply remained erratic until midnight, and the Shri Baijnath Mahadev Fair faced disruptions. Scheduled cricket matches of the Babuji Premier League were cancelled due to waterlogged grounds.

Sudden weather shift damages crops

Alot: A sudden change in weather conditions on Thursday evening raised concerns about crop damage.

By evening, dark clouds covered the sky, followed by nearly 30 minutes of heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunder. The abrupt weather changes damaged both standing crops and those already harvested.

In several areas, strong winds flattened unharvested crops, while harvested produce lying in fields was soaked, reducing its quality and market value. Crops stored at the Agricultural Produce Market were also damaged by rain exposure, resulting in financial losses for farmers and traders.

Although the rainfall brought temporary relief from the heat, it created anxiety among farmers, who feared it would affect their livelihoods. Reports from nearby villages indicate widespread crop damage, which may affect agricultural income in the coming weeks. Farmers are now awaiting stable weather conditions and an official assessment of the losses incurred.