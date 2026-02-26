 MP News: Status Quo On Sale Of Government Water Reservoirs, Says High Court
The Indore Bench of the High Court directed the State to maintain status quo on Bawadies (government wells/reservoirs) amid concerns they could be sold to private parties. Hearing a PIL by Sandeep Mishra, the court issued notices to respondents and sought replies within four weeks. The Bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi passed the interim order.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to maintain status quo with regard to Bawadies (water reservoirs/wells) situated on government land, amid concerns that such water bodies may be sold to private individuals.

The order was passed while hearing a public interest petition filed by Sandeep Mishra, who contended that government-owned reservoirs are at risk of being disposed of, which could adversely impact water conservation efforts. The petitioner was represented by Ashutosh Sharma.

The State was represented by Kushal Goyal, deputy advocate general. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that a related PIL concerning the revival of reservoirs is already pending before the court, in which notices have been issued.

The Bench noted that in the earlier matter, directions had been issued to the principal secretary( Revenue) to convene a meeting of all commissioners and collectors to frame a comprehensive policy for the preservation and revival of reservoirs across the State.

Taking note of the submissions, the court issued notices to the respondents, directing that the same be served within seven working days by registered post with acknowledgment due. The notices have been made returnable within four weeks.

As an interim measure, the Bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi ordered that the existing status quo with respect to the Bawadies (wells) in question shall be maintained until further orders.

