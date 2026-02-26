MP News: Congress Creates Ruckus Over Dhirauli Coal Block Issue; Seeks JPC To Probe Irregularities, Stages Walkout |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Thursday created ruckus in the Assembly over the issue of Singhrauli’s Dhirauli coal block allotted to Adani Group. It demanded formation of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe compensation-related matters among other things.

When the government didn’t accept the JPC demand, it staged a walkout. Earlier, the Speaker had adjourned the house twice due to pandemonium.

Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, raised the issue during Question Hour. He said a paltry compensation has been given to tribals despite government claiming that they (the tribals) would Rs 50 lakh.

It was alleged that the tribals were not getting more than Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh. Out of eight villages, only five were acquired.

Alleging anomalies in compensation, he said money has been given even to non-stakeholders. For instance, Rs 15.94 lakh compensation has been given to Sarai police station in-charge Jitendra Bhaduaria’s wife Priyanka Singh so that Bhaduria could provide protection required to Adani.

Likewise, Rs 14.83 lakh was given to traffic in- charge Deependra Singh Kushwah’s wife Swati Singh. He demanded that until the compensation issue was not settled, mining should be stopped.

The land acquisition award sum was Rs 368 crore and out of it, Rs 144.68 crore has been distributed. Work is underway for redressal of remaining amount.

The in-charge minister of Singhrauli, Sampatiya Uikey said she had visited the area and saw soil separation work was underway apart from chopping of trees.

On one occasion during the course of discussion, Opposition members trooped to the Well, raising slogans.