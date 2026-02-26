 MP News: Congress Creates Ruckus Over Dhirauli Coal Block Issue; Seeks JPC To Probe Irregularities, Stages Walkout
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Congress Creates Ruckus Over Dhirauli Coal Block Issue; Seeks JPC To Probe Irregularities, Stages Walkout

MP News: Congress Creates Ruckus Over Dhirauli Coal Block Issue; Seeks JPC To Probe Irregularities, Stages Walkout

The Congress staged a walkout in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly over the Dhirauli coal block in Singrauli allotted to the Adani Group. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar alleged under-compensation to tribals and payments to non-stakeholders, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe. Land acquisition of ₹368 crore has partially been distributed; mining continues amid compensation disputes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Congress Creates Ruckus Over Dhirauli Coal Block Issue; Seeks JPC To Probe Irregularities, Stages Walkout |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Thursday created ruckus in the Assembly over the issue of Singhrauli’s Dhirauli coal block allotted to Adani Group. It demanded formation of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe compensation-related matters among other things.

When the government didn’t accept the JPC demand, it staged a walkout. Earlier, the Speaker had adjourned the house twice due to pandemonium.

Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, raised the issue during Question Hour. He said a paltry compensation has been given to tribals despite government claiming that they (the tribals) would Rs 50 lakh.

It was alleged that the tribals were not getting more than Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh. Out of eight villages, only five were acquired.

FPJ Shorts
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios
PADI Introduces Hindi eLearning To Make Scuba Diving More Accessible For Indians
PADI Introduces Hindi eLearning To Make Scuba Diving More Accessible For Indians
ED Questions Anil Ambani For Over Eight Hours In ₹40,000-Crore Bank Fraud–Linked Probe
ED Questions Anil Ambani For Over Eight Hours In ₹40,000-Crore Bank Fraud–Linked Probe

Alleging anomalies in compensation, he said money has been given even to non-stakeholders. For instance, Rs 15.94 lakh compensation has been given to Sarai police station in-charge Jitendra Bhaduaria’s wife Priyanka Singh so that Bhaduria could provide protection required to Adani.

Likewise, Rs 14.83 lakh was given to traffic in- charge Deependra Singh Kushwah’s wife Swati Singh. He demanded that until the compensation issue was not settled, mining should be stopped.

The land acquisition award sum was Rs 368 crore and out of it, Rs 144.68 crore has been distributed. Work is underway for redressal of remaining amount.

Read Also
Bhopal News: School Teachers Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station Over Recruitment Delay
article-image

The in-charge minister of Singhrauli, Sampatiya Uikey said she had visited the area and saw soil separation work was underway apart from chopping of trees.

On one occasion during the course of discussion, Opposition members trooped to the Well, raising slogans.

Follow us on