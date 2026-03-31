MP News: State Government Has Appointed Four Aldermen To Thandla Council | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The State Government has appointed four aldermen to the Thandla Municipal Council under Section 19(1)(g) of the Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1961, according to an order issued by the Urban Development Department, Bhopal.

According to the notification, social workers Gagnesh Upadhyay, Deepak Rathore, Mahavir Mehta and Hema Praveen Mehta have been nominated as aldermen.

Hema Praveen Mehta is the only woman among the nominees and is known for her active role in social and community service. All the newly appointed aldermen have been involved in public welfare and social activities in their respective wards and across the town for several years.

A welcome ceremony was organised at the municipal council office before the council meeting, where CMO Kamlesh Jaiswal, councillors, officials and staff welcomed the newly appointed members. Several public representatives and social organisations also extended their congratulations to the nominees.

New aldermen welcomed at Pansemal office

Pansemal: Newly appointed aldermen of Pansemal Municipal Council were welcomed at the MLA public service office by MLA Shyam Barde on Tuesday. The appointees Govind Joshi, Devidas Satote, Shailendra Shukla, and Yogita Mukesh Savale, were greeted with garlands and sweets.

MLA Barde congratulated the new members, stating that their experience, dedication and commitment to public service would bring new energy to the municipal council and accelerate development works in the town.

Several party leaders, public representatives, and local workers were present during the welcome ceremony and extended their congratulations to the newly appointed aldermen.