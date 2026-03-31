Indore News: Police Commissionerate Releases February Performance Review; ACP Khajrana Tops, Sarafa Ranks Last

Indore News: FEB Performance Review; ACP Khajrana Tops, Sarafa Ranks Last | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police commissionerate released the February review of its monthly performance evaluation of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) on Monday. In the review, ACP Khajrana Kundan Mandloi secured the top position for best performance, while ACP Sarafa ranked last.

The evaluation system, introduced under the guidance of Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, aims to improve policing in the city by making it more effective, transparent, responsible and people-friendly. Under this system, the work of ACPs across all zones is assessed monthly against various parameters.

According to the February review, the performance of ACPs from all 12 sections of the Indore Commissionerate was examined in detail. Based on the set standards, ACP Khajrana from Zone 2 achieved the top rank for strong performance across multiple areas, while ACP Vijay Nagar secured the second position.

ACP Kotwali from Zone 3, Vinod Dixit, and ACP Sarafa from Zone 4 ranked among the lowest performers. ACP Sarafa was placed last due to weak performance on the fixed parameters, continuing its poor showing in earlier evaluations.

Police officials said the evaluation system is helping identify strengths and gaps in policing while encouraging better performance among officers. Following the transfer of ACP Hemant Chouhan from the Sarafa circle, ACP Vijay Tiwari has been given charge of ACP Sarafa for one month. As part of the process, ACP Kotwali and ACP Sarafa will receive training to improve the performance of their respective circles.