Indore News: Holkar Stadium To Host India Vs West Indies T20 On October 11-- Check Full Schedule

Indore News: City's Iconic Holkar Stadium To Host India Vs West Indies T20i On October 11 | Image: BCCI/X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's iconic Holkar Stadium is all set to host a T20 international between India and the visiting country, West Indies, on October 11.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the schedule for Team India's 2026-27 home international season.

The upcoming home season promises to feature thrilling and action-packed encounters.

Four visiting teams—the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Australia—will tour India to play multi-format cricket. A total of 22 international matches will be played across 17 cities during this season.

The season will commence with the West Indies' tour of India. This tour is set to begin on September 27, 2026. During this tour, a three-match ODI series between India and the West Indies will be played, followed by a five-match T20 series.

The ODI matches will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh. The T20 matches will take place in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Holkar & History

To date, 4 T20 matches have been played at the Holkar Stadium:

First Match: Sri Lanka defeated by 88 runs in 2017.

Second Match: Sri Lanka defeated by 7 wickets in 2020.

Third Match: India was defeated by South Africa by 49 runs.

Fourth Match: Afghanistan defeated by India by 6 wickets.

Upcoming fixtures

Sri Lanka

Following the West Indies tour, India will host Sri Lanka for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. ODIs will be held at Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, respectively. While the T20Is will be hosted at Rajokot, Cuttack, and Pune.

Zimbabwe

2027 will kick off with an interesting 3-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and India. The match will be played in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai, respectively.

Australia

A much-awaited BGT will commence from January 21, where the Aussies will clash against the beacons of Test cricket, India. 5 test series will be played in Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad respectively.