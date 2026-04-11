MP News: Solar Panels Bring Down Dhar Resident’s Power Bill To ₹200 | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is providing relief to households grappling with rising electricity costs, with a resident of Basant Vihar reporting a sharp drop in his monthly bill after installing rooftop solar panels.

Pradeep Gaikwad said his electricity bill, which earlier ranged between Rs 3,000 to 4,000 a month, has fallen to Rs 100 to 200 after he installed a 3kW solar panel system about three months ago under the scheme.

He said paying high electricity bills had been a constant struggle for his middle-class family, with the added stress of possible disconnection due to pending dues.

Under the scheme, Gaikwad received a government subsidy of Rs 78,000, reducing the burden of the initial investment. He now saves around Rs 30,000 to 35,000 annually on electricity, which he said is being used for household expenses and his children's future.

"The fear of power cuts and unpaid bills has completely gone from my life. I can now use these savings for my family and my children's future," Gaikwad said.

He thanked PM Narendra Modi for the initiative and urged other citizens to avail themselves of the scheme.

The scheme is emerging as a significant support for middle-class families facing increasing electricity expenses.