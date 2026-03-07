MP News: Social Media Post Triggers Clash At Police Station | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Tension briefly prevailed in Khandwa on Thursday after a dispute over a social media post led to a protest and stone-pelting at Moghat Police Station.

According to police, a complaint was lodged by Mujahid Qureshi against an Instagram post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 199 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and detained the person who had posted the content.

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered at the police station in support of the complainant and raised slogans demanding strict action. The situation turned tense when some members of the crowd allegedly started pelting stones inside the police station premises.

Police personnel intervened and used mild force to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. Additional police personnel from nearby stations were also deployed at the spot.

ASP Khandwa Mahendra Tarnekar said the situation is now peaceful and urged citizens not to spread rumours or inflammatory content on social media.