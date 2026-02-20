 MP News: Smart Navigation System At AIIMS Bhopal To Make Campus Visits Easy; Project With Help Of IIT Indore
AIIMS Bhopal, in collaboration with IIT Indore, is developing a smart navigation system to simplify campus visits. The project will offer QR-based web access and a GPS-enabled mobile app for easy directions. A one-month pilot will assess feasibility before full-scale implementation across the campus.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal is developing a smart navigation system within the campus in association with IIT Indore team. This initiative has been undertaken to make movement within the hospital campus simple and convenient for common citizens.

The AIIMS Bhopal campus is large. As a result, patients, their attendants, and visitors often face difficulty in reaching the desired department, ward, or room. To address these challenges, the smart navigation system being developed will be available in two formats. The first will be a web-based system. Under this system, QR codes will be installed at major entry points and important locations across the campus. Visitors will scan these QR codes using their mobile phones. Once scanned, an interactive map will open on their device, providing step-by-step directions from their current location to the desired destination.

The second format will be app-based. Users will be able to download a dedicated mobile app to receive navigation guidance. GPS technology will be used for movement between different buildings. These devices will provide precise and clear directions, ensuring that patients and visitors can reach their destination without difficulty.

The project will initially be implemented as a one-month pilot phase. During this period, its feasibility, user experience, and operational success will be evaluated. If the results are satisfactory, it will be expanded across the campus.

