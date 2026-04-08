MP News: Six More Held For Firing At Businessman's House In Kasrawad |

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Kasrawad police apprehended six more suspects in connection with a firing incident and a Rs 10 crore extortion demand at the residence of a bio-cotton businessman in Bhilgaon village.

Police had earlier taken 12 individuals into custody in the case. Authorities have also seized assets and valuables worth about Rs 44 lakh.

The case surfaced after Satyendra Rathore, of Bhilgaon filed a complaint on March 17, stating that he received a call from an international number through his social media account. The caller, claiming links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, admitted to the firing at Rathore’s residence and issued death threats while demanding Rs 10 crore.

Police identified the six newly arrested suspects as Raja, Vishnu, Ravi, Javed, Sandeep and Kuldeep.

Authorities seized a car and a mobile phone from Javed. They had earlier recovered a pistol, a car and a motorcycle from Rajpal, an earlier suspect.

Police have invoked sections related to organised crime and harbouring suspects.

Officials said the search for other conspirators is ongoing and added that teams continue operations to arrest all those involved.