MP News: Short Circuit Triggers Fire In Reserved Forest In Bhikangaon | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A short circuit in the wiring of a transformer triggered a blaze in a reserved forest in front of the Jetgarh Hanuman Temple in Khargone’s Bhikangaon village on Sunday afternoon.

The transformer was installed inside the reserved forest area. Dry leaves on the ground and strong winds caused the flames to spread quickly across an area of around 200 square meters before the fire was brought under control by firefighters within 45 minutes.

As per reports, the fire started at around 1.30 pm due to the short circuit. As the fire spread, local residents spotted a thick cloud of smoke rising from the forest and informed the forest department and the Bhikangaon Municipal Council fire brigade.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot without delay and firefighters sprayed large amounts of water across the affected area to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The blaze was fully brought under control within 45 minutes of the firefighters arriving at the scene.

The fire caused damage to several trees and plants growing in the rocky terrain, including Palash trees.

The forest department is currently assessing the damage caused to the area and further details are awaited, said officials.

Fire destroys wheat crop in Bhutiya

Alot: A fire broke out in a wheat field in Bhutiya village of Alot area on Sunday, destroying a large portion of the standing crop and triggering panic among nearby farmers and residents.

As per reports, the field belonged to Dr Vinod Patidar of Ganga Hospital.

According to residents, thick smoke and flames were suddenly noticed rising from the field. Villagers and farmers rushed to the spot and immediately began efforts to control the blaze using water, soil and tree branches. Despite their efforts, the flames spread rapidly due to the dry crop in the field, causing extensive damage to the standing wheat.

On receiving information, a fire brigade vehicle from the Tal Municipality reached the spot. Firefighters, along with villagers, worked for a considerable time before bringing the fire under control.

Timely action helped prevent the flames from spreading to nearby agricultural fields, which could have caused even greater losses to farmers in the area. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.