MP News: Seven-Day Bhagoria Festival Off To A Colourful Start In Thandla | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The seven-day Bhagoria festival kicked off on an enthusiastic note in Thandla area of Jhabua district on Tuesday.

The tribal region resonated with vibrant colours of culture and tradition. Young women participated in the festival wearing traditional attire while dancing to the melodious beats of drums.

Bhagoria holds deep historical and cultural significance for the tribal community. Former MLA Kalsingh Bhabar shared that the festival traces its origins to a village named Bhagor, which was resettled after a divine curse. The village started organising an annual fair in celebration. Over time, similar fairs spread across towns, collectively known as Bhagoria.

Historically called Gulaliya Haat, villagers gather at marketplaces and play with gulal filled during the festival.

Congress MLA Veersingh Bhuria, youth leader Akshay Bhatt, city Congress president Anand Chauhan, and several other leaders participated in the tribal festival. Apart from Bhabar, BJP leader Vishwas Soni, civic body president representative Sunil Panda and mandal president Bunty Damor also joined the festival celebrations.

Workers from JAYS and Chhutta Mazdoor Sangh were also present.

Thandla municipal council, led by Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Kamlesh Jaiswal ensured smooth arrangements by facilitating tents, sweets and soft drinks at various intersections. SDOP and police station in-charge Ashok Kanesh ensured peaceful and secure celebrations throughout the day.