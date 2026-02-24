 MP News: Seven-Day Bhagoria Festival Off To A Colourful Start In Thandla
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Seven-Day Bhagoria Festival Off To A Colourful Start In Thandla

MP News: Seven-Day Bhagoria Festival Off To A Colourful Start In Thandla

Congress MLA Veersingh Bhuria, youth leader Akshay Bhatt, city Congress president Anand Chauhan, and several other leaders participated in the tribal festival. Apart from Bhabar, BJP leader Vishwas Soni, civic body president representative Sunil Panda, and mandal president Bunty Damor also joined the festival celebrations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Seven-Day Bhagoria Festival Off To A Colourful Start In Thandla | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The seven-day Bhagoria festival kicked off on an enthusiastic note in Thandla area of Jhabua district on Tuesday.

The tribal region resonated with vibrant colours of culture and tradition. Young women participated in the festival wearing traditional attire while dancing to the melodious beats of drums.

Bhagoria holds deep historical and cultural significance for the tribal community. Former MLA Kalsingh Bhabar shared that the festival traces its origins to a village named Bhagor, which was resettled after a divine curse. The village started organising an annual fair in celebration. Over time, similar fairs spread across towns, collectively known as Bhagoria. 

Historically called Gulaliya Haat, villagers gather at marketplaces and play with gulal filled during the festival.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Seize ₹6,738 Crore Drugs, Arrest 5,589 In Four-Year Crackdown
Mumbai Police Seize ₹6,738 Crore Drugs, Arrest 5,589 In Four-Year Crackdown
Shaheen Afridi Strikes First Ball, Phil Salt Falls For Golden Duck In ENG Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match
Shaheen Afridi Strikes First Ball, Phil Salt Falls For Golden Duck In ENG Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match
The Kerala Story 2 Makers Deny Teaser Removal Amid Controversy: 'No Order Has Been Passed By Any Court...'
The Kerala Story 2 Makers Deny Teaser Removal Amid Controversy: 'No Order Has Been Passed By Any Court...'
MNS Student Wing Submits Demand To Name Proposed Pune Ring Road After Ajit Pawar
MNS Student Wing Submits Demand To Name Proposed Pune Ring Road After Ajit Pawar

Congress MLA Veersingh Bhuria, youth leader Akshay Bhatt, city Congress president Anand Chauhan, and several other leaders participated in the tribal festival. Apart from Bhabar, BJP leader Vishwas Soni, civic body president representative Sunil Panda and mandal president Bunty Damor also joined the festival celebrations.

Workers from JAYS and Chhutta Mazdoor Sangh were also present.

Thandla municipal council, led by Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Kamlesh Jaiswal ensured smooth arrangements by facilitating tents, sweets and soft drinks at various intersections. SDOP and police station in-charge Ashok Kanesh ensured peaceful and secure celebrations throughout the day.

Read Also
Indore News: DAVV Takes First Step Towards Proposed Medical College In Jhabua
article-image

Follow us on