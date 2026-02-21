MP News: Scheme Benefits Rarely Reach Citizens On Time, Says Congress MLA

MP News: Scheme Benefits Rarely Reach Citizens On Time: Cong MLA | FP Photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Kasrawad and former state agriculture minister Sachin Yadav on Friday hit out at the state government and stated that while several welfare schemes are announced but common citizens rarely get due benefits on time.

Speaking during the ongoing session at the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Yadav questioned the government over the status of completed and ongoing projects, rising cases of illegal liquor and drug smuggling, and irregularities at public service centres.

He expressed serious concern over the shortage of doctors, medicines and basic resources in both rural and urban hospitals.

He also asked about the progress of the stop dam construction, compensation to farmers hit by natural disasters and whether funds approved for road repair are actually being used on the ground.

Yadav said the deaths linked to the water contamination crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura locality were a result of administrative negligence. He demanded strict action against those responsible.

Criticising the government over frequent power cuts, the Congress legislator said poor electricity management was affecting farming, business and daily life. He warned that if the government fails to take concrete action on these issues, the Congress will be forced to launch a mass movement.