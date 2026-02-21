 Indore News: School Vehicle Being Run Without Permit Seized By RTO
The Regional Transport Office in Indore seized a school vehicle operating without a valid permit during a special inspection drive in Manglia. Over 10 vehicles were found violating norms, and fines exceeding Rs 56,000 were imposed. Officials also checked fitness, insurance, fire safety equipment and speed governors to ensure student safety.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The RTO carried out a special drive to check school and other vehicles in the Manglia area on Friday.

The inspection focused on permits, fitness certificates, insurance papers and overall vehicle condition. Officials also checked fire safety equipment and speed governors to ensure student safety.

 According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a school vehicle was found operating without a valid permit and was seized on the spot. More than 10 other vehicles were found with various irregularities. For violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, fines over Rs 56,000 were collected from the violators.

During the drive, officials interacted with students and parents to gather feedback and to know the behaviour of the driver. They asked whether drivers overspeed or use mobile phones while driving.

The administration said surprise checks of school vehicles across the district will continue to ensure safety standards are followed. School managements have been directed to operate vehicles only when they are fully fit, documents are valid and Supreme Court guidelines are strictly followed.

