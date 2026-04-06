Indore News: Scammers Con Elderly Man Of ₹9.25 Lakh Promising High Returns

MP News: Scammers Con Elderly Man Of ₹9.25 Lakh Promising High Returns | Sourced

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 63-year-old man fell victim to an online investment fraud in the Rau police station area. Police said fraudsters lured him into using a mobile application, RPK PMS, for share trading by promising high returns.

The victim transferred ₹9,25,000 in multiple instalments to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. When he attempted to withdraw profits, the primary suspect, identified as Amol, made excuses and later blocked communication. Police have registered a case and are tracing the money trail.

Fruit vendor duped of ₹1 lakh on loan promise

In another case, a fraudster duped a fruit vendor of ?1 lakh in the Rau area on the pretext of processing a PayTM loan. The victim had applied for a ?3 lakh loan. On March 16, an unidentified individual approached him claiming to assist with the paperwork. The suspect took the victim’s phone under the pretext of processing the application and transferred ?1,00,000 via UPI to a personal account before fleeing. Police are tracking the suspect through the mobile number linked to the transaction.

₹1.5 lakh job fraud

In a third incident, a youth was duped in the Sadar Bazar area by a cyber-fraudster offering an overseas job. The victim was offered a manager position at a German company named Extreme, with a promised monthly salary of ?3 lakh. On the pretext of processing fees and documentation charges, the fraudsters extracted ?1.5 lakh from him. Police have registered a case against unidentified mobile holders.

ADVISORY

Amid rising cyber fraud cases, Indore Police issued an advisory urging citizens to stay vigilant. Police advised people to verify investment platforms and avoid apps or links promising unrealistic returns.

They cautioned against handing over mobile phones to strangers for technical help or processing requests, even if they claim to be bank representatives. Citizens were also asked to verify overseas job offers before paying any fees and to report suspected fraud immediately to the cyber helpline or the nearest police station.