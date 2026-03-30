Indore News: Man Loses ₹3.12 Lakh In Online Task Fraud | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was duped of Rs 3.12 lakh by cyber conmen who lured him with the promise of high returns for completing online tasks in a work-from-home mode under the Lasudia police station limits.

According to police, the complainant, Vinay Kumar Chaurasia, a resident of Pink City in Niranjanpur, fell prey to a task scam through the Telegram app.

The fraudsters initially contacted Chaurasia with a lucrative work-from-home offer. To gain his trust, they assigned small online tasks and promptly credited small amounts of profit to his account. Later, they encouraged him to invest larger sums in return for higher returns.

Chaurasia transferred a total of Rs 3,12,200 across multiple transactions into accounts provided by the fraudsters. The fraud came to light when he attempted to withdraw his money. Instead of processing the withdrawal, the fraudsters demanded more money as processing fees. When he refused to pay further, they blocked him.

Police registered a case against unidentified suspects and began a probe.