MP News: Sarpanch’s Car Catches Fire In Khargone, Driver Safe Short Circuit Suspected | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car caught fire in the Bhagwanpura area of Khargone district on Monday, but the driver had a narrow escape thanks to the prompt action of villagers.

Locals smashed the vehicle’s windows and pulled the driver out to safety as flames engulfed the front portion of the car, causing severe damage.

The incident occurred under Devanaliya Panchayat when Hama Patel of Semaliya was travelling with his family to Omkareshwar to immerse his late wife’s ashes in the Narmada River. The car suddenly caught fire about one kilometre from the village.

Prima facie, the blaze appears to have been triggered by a short circuit, though the exact cause is under investigation. Villagers rushed to the spot and managed to control the fire after considerable effort.

The vehicle belongs to village sarpanch Bhurelal Bilwale. No serious injuries were reported and authorities praised the swift response of locals.

Car fire due to mosquito incense sticks

Earlier on March 14, mosquito incense sticks lead to a fire inside a car, leading to the death of a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.

According to preliminary information, the man, who was believed to be mentally unstable, had been living inside an old Scorpio vehicle for some time. He reportedly survived by collecting garbage and plastic waste.

Police said the man had lit an incense stick inside the vehicle to keep mosquitoes away when the car caught fire and the man died.